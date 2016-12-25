10 highest paid managers in world football

All five top managers in the Premier League make the list

Footballers are paid exorbitant salaries these days. Given the kind of money flowing into the sport in terms of sponsorship deals, tie-ups and more, it’s no surprise they see the value in what they offer a lot more than generations past.

But it isn’t only them who are making boatloads in football. Managers these days are paid just as highly as many of world’s best players and for long, have been denied that right. They coach, they run the club and they decide the future of the institution long after they’re retired and more, they deserve the kind of money that belies their contribution.

Here’s looking at ten of the world’s highest paid managers in world football: (Metric: wage per month)

#10 Unai Emery – Paris Saint-Germain – £357,000-a-month

Given the miracles he pulled off at his former club, Sevilla, it’s no wonder Unai Emery could get on this list with his new job at Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisian giants were looking for a manager who could win them the UEFA Champions League and given the Spaniard’s experience in helping his side win the UEFA Europa League three times in a row, it seemed like a logical option.

Things haven’t exactly gone to plan, however, with Paris Saint-Germain suffering in the Ligue 1 – sitting third on the Christmas weekend. But there’s time and he has the kind of players capable of seeing them top of the table come the end of the season – with new signing Julian Draxler likely to play a huge part in.

The Parisians have drawn FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, so that will be the first proper test for the Spaniard with the French club.