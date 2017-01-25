10 La Liga stars who had the biggest drop in market value in 2016

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia have made some big blunders in the transfer market

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jan 2017, 13:17 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remain the most iconic players in the world

La Liga remains the crucible of football, with a majority of world superstars plying their trade for Barcelona and Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi remain the most iconic names in the world of football, with the Argentine currently valued the highest in the world – at a staggering £102 million, way higher that the world record fee of Paul Pogba (£89.6 million)

A move to a top team in La Liga does not always guarantee an increase in transfer value, with multiple players struggling for game time and consequently being valued poorly.

Here are the top 10 La Liga stars with the largest decrease in transfer value in 2016. (Stats courtesy: Transfermarkt)

#10 Nico Gaitan – Atletico Madrid: £6.80m decrease

Nico Gaitan has not justified his transfer fee this season

Forever linked with Manchester United, Nico Gaitan surprised everyone with a move to Atletico Madrid in the summer. The Argentine midfielder was once considered on of the hottest prospects in the world when he moved from Boca Juniors to Benfica in 2010, but has failed to set the world alight.

Benfica managed to eke out a €25 million fee from Atletico Madrid in the summer for Gaitan’s services. It was viewed as a smart buy by Rojiblancos fans, but the midfielder has been restricted to substitute appearances for Atletico.

Having only managed 918 minutes in 19 appearances for Atletico (avg 48 min per appearance) this season in all competitions, Gaitan’s 4 goals and 2 assists does not seem to cut muster, thus reducing in a 26.7% drop in his transfer value, which is also precipiated by the fact that Gaitan will turn 29 in February.

Jan 2016 value: £25.50 million

Jan 2017 value: £18.70 million