Write an Article

10 La Liga stars who had the biggest increase in market value in 2016

Atletico Madrid feature heavily, while Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla make an appearance

by Sunaadh Sagar @sunaadh
Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jan 2017, 20:45 IST

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 09: The Best FIFA Men's Player Award nominee Antoine Griezmann of France and Atletico Madrid, arrives for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 on January 9, 2017 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images)

La Liga ruled Europe in the 2015/16 season, with the UEFA Champions League final being fought by Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, while Sevilla won the UEFA Europa League. Barcelona continued their dominance with a league title, which underlined the superiority of the Spanish league in the world.

Multiple players experienced a great rise to prominence in 2016, which has seen their transfer market value increase by leaps and bounds.

Here are the top 10 La Liga stars with the largest increase in transfer value in 2016. (Stats courtesy: Transfermarkt)

#10 Sergio Rico – Sevilla: €12.5m increase

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 15: Sergio Rico of Sevilla FC celebrates after winning the match against Real Madrid CF during the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on January 15, 2017 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Sergio Rico has been superb between the sticks for Sevilla this season.

Ever since Rico made his debut for Sevilla on the 14th of September, 2014 as a callow 21-year-old, the Spaniard has not looked out of place. The goalkeeper has been crucial in Sevilla’s recent Europa League success, often making saves at crucial moments, which has seen his value increase by a staggering 166.7% in a single calendar year.

If he continues his improvement, it won’t be long before bigger clubs come calling for the Sevilla youth product, and the signs this season all point to that scenario happening. Rico has kept 10 clean sheets in 27 games this season – a hugely impressive statistic for a side playing Jorge Sampaoli’s high-pressing system that often leaves the goalkeeper to fend for himself.

Jan 2016 value: 7.50 million

Jan 2017 value: 20 million

Page 1 of 10 Next
Football Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Atletico Madrid Football Sevilla FC Football Antoine Griezmann Spain Diego Simeone Luis Enrique slider La Liga 2016-17
Fetching more content...