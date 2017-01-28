10 La Liga stars who had the biggest increase in market value in 2016

Atletico Madrid feature heavily, while Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla make an appearance

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jan 2017, 20:45 IST

La Liga ruled Europe in the 2015/16 season, with the UEFA Champions League final being fought by Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, while Sevilla won the UEFA Europa League. Barcelona continued their dominance with a league title, which underlined the superiority of the Spanish league in the world.

Multiple players experienced a great rise to prominence in 2016, which has seen their transfer market value increase by leaps and bounds.

Here are the top 10 La Liga stars with the largest increase in transfer value in 2016. (Stats courtesy: Transfermarkt)

#10 Sergio Rico – Sevilla: €12.5m increase

Sergio Rico has been superb between the sticks for Sevilla this season.

Ever since Rico made his debut for Sevilla on the 14th of September, 2014 as a callow 21-year-old, the Spaniard has not looked out of place. The goalkeeper has been crucial in Sevilla’s recent Europa League success, often making saves at crucial moments, which has seen his value increase by a staggering 166.7% in a single calendar year.

If he continues his improvement, it won’t be long before bigger clubs come calling for the Sevilla youth product, and the signs this season all point to that scenario happening. Rico has kept 10 clean sheets in 27 games this season – a hugely impressive statistic for a side playing Jorge Sampaoli’s high-pressing system that often leaves the goalkeeper to fend for himself.

Jan 2016 value: €7.50 million

Jan 2017 value: €20 million