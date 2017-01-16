Statisticians determine the 10 most expensive players in the transfer market today

Paul Pogba may be the most expensive player but he is not the most valuable

The CIES Football Observatory released a new list of the most expensive players today and there are a few surprises at the top of the list. Among the top 100 players in the big five leagues of Europe, as many as 42 are from the Premier League itself.

Criteria: The approach used to determine each player’s value in the transfer market is based on a number of variables such as goals scored, the number of minutes played, the player’s age, the length of his current contract and other factors such as the clubs they play for and clubs looking to sign the player.

Here are the top 10 players in the market today.

10) Eden Hazard – €101.5m

Eden Hazard is back to his best this season

Club: Chelsea

Age: 26

Contract ends: 2020

The Belgian playmaker made headlines when he announced his decision to move to the European champions in 2012 and has gone from strength to strength in the years that followed. Barring the blip that was the 2015/16 season, he has quickly become one of the finest Premier League imports and is still sought after by a number of clubs.

However, he is yet to win major titles on a consistent basis. With only a Premier League title as his biggest achievement so far with the Blues in five seasons, he is still a long way from reaching his peak.

Though he has won the Player of the Season award, a lot more is expected from Hazard and he seems to have found his scoring boots again this season. Chelsea are currently in the lead and a second Premier League title will only see his stock rise.