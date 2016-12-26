10 players who always win their country's Footballer of the Year

Marek Hamsik is currently the captain of Italian side Napoli

A player being awarded his country’s Footballer of the Year award is a moment of immense pride for the player.

Sometimes, a top player comes out from a not so famous footballing country and in the process, sweeps the award consistently. There could also be the rare case of an all-time great emerging from a lesser known country and winning the award every time throughout his playing career.

So, let’s go ahead and take a look at 10 active footballers who are dominating their country’s Footballer of the Year award.

#10 Marek Hamsik, Slovakia – 5

A perennial entry in the underrated players list, Hamsik is currently the captain of Italian side Napoli and the vice-captain of the national team. A combination of energy, creativity and eye for goal made him an integral part of Napoli since he joined them in 2007. Players such as Edinson Cavani and Gonzalo Higuain came and went at Napoli, but Hamsik has been a mainstay and has raked in over 300 appearances for the club while notching up 95 appearances for Slovakia.

So, it is of little doubt that he is worthy of being awarded the Slovak Footballer of the Year award a record five times since 2009 including thrice in a row since 2013. He missed out on the award in 2011 and 2012 to then Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel. At 29 year of age and nearing a century of appearances for Slovakia, Hamsik will definitely be expected to win the coveted prize a few more times.

