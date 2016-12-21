10 footballers who don't deserve to be on the bench

Rodriguez has found chances limited this season

The biggest clubs in contemporary world football command the services of the most skilled, fit and intelligent players today. They are able to use their financial muscle to entice these players into signing big-money contracts, after paying big bucks to their parent clubs (other than hefty negotiation fees to the players’ agents).

But after securing their services, these clubs don’t always field the players in every game. Many of them are left unused on the bench for long periods of time, and have to wait for considerable amounts of time to prove their worth on the pitch. The following are 10 players who don’t deserve to be sitting on the bench for their current clubs:

#1 James Rodriguez

One of the costliest transfers of all time, Rodriguez has not had the best of times in his spell at Real Madrid. Having come into his third season at the world’s richest and most hallowed club, James has struggled to get his Real career going.

His place in the starting XI was taken away by manager Rafa Benitez after an injury layoff last year. Ever since then, he has struggled to break into the playing XI. He is facing stiff competition from the likes of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez – all of these are players who are more suitable for the wide forward role than him.

He only has 8 appearances in the La Liga for Real this season, out of which 4 have been off the substitutes’ bench. A player of his quality deserves more playing time and he would do well to move to greener pastures in the upcoming transfer windows.