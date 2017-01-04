10 signs your mate is just pretending to be a football fan

If your mate displays any of these characteristics, call his bluff!

@tweet_amulya by Amulya Shekhar Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jan 2017, 13:32 IST

Football is the most popular game in the world, with over a billion fans spread all over the globe. With the emergence of the ISL – a well-publicized league which has helped the popularity of the game in India immensely, there has been a huge growth spurt in the number of Indians who display interest in football.

Not everyone with interest in the game has a lasting affection for it, however, and there is no dearth of people who are not fans but pretend to like it. While it would not be right to pass judgement on them just for not liking a game, football fans always enjoy each other’s company and it would be ill-advised for them to hang out with plastic fans.

The following are 10 tell-tale signs that your mate is not a football fan:

#1 He does not remember Premier League scores from the weekend

Let’s face it: what kind of a self-respecting football fan is unable to remember scores from games that he has watched? If you’re a football fan, the least you are expected to know is whether Eden Hazard helped Chelsea on to a victory against Hull on the weekend, especially if you claim to be a Chelsea fan.

And yet, there are people who claim to be football fans without even following the most-followed, best-televised and most evenly contested league in the world – the Premier League. If somebody claims to be a football fan in a new conversation, one way of testing his true credentials as a fan is to quiz him on scores from the weekend.

He may or may not have watched the game, but the least he could do is check the score of his favourite team on Google!