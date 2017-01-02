20 hottest football prospects to look out for in 2017 - Part 3 (10 - 6)

Part three of the four-part series that highlights the hottest prospects that will emerge in 2017.

Can Gerson fulfil his potential at Roma?

The aim of this article, part of a four-part series is to determine the top 20 prospects that are primed to either have a breakthrough 2017 and/or have a year that will determine their future. To do so, a few criteria have been considered. Firstly, there are no specific age criteria but all are young players.

Secondly, all the players that have already been in the limelight in the past or are already at a good level with their club with no transfer on the cards that will evolve their careers. Some of these players are – Leon Goretzka, Max Meyer, Bernardo Silva, Ante Coric, Youri Tielemans, Marko Pjaca and Piotr Zielinski. Following the list of the 20 hottest prospects to look out for in 2017 – Part 2 (15 – 11), here’s the list from 10 to 6.

#10 Gerson

Normally when a Brazilian youngster gets snapped up by a big European club for a large sum, the world takes notice and watch YouTube clips to determine how skilful they are - especially in attack. For example, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Barbosa are just two of the recently transferred Brazilians and the entire world was abuzz with their transfer rumours.

Compared to the duo mentioned above, Gerson’s transfer from Fluminense to AS Roma for a sum of €16 million has somewhat gone under the radar.

If a conversation focuses on Brazilian defensive midfielders like Casemiro or Fernandinho, they are perceived to be doing just the defensive work. And if it's an attacking player, he’s only attacking and has no defensive duties.

Gerson, however, falls under the category of neither. He’s a pure central midfielder who is excellent at both ends of the pitch.

A manager could expect Gerson to break down the opposition’s run of play and even attack the other end of the pitch. Box to box midfielders like Yaya Toure or Ander Herrera under Jose Mourinho usually has a favoured side of the pitch. Gerson, though, does not.

The left-footed midfielder was purchased by Roma from under the nose of FC Barcelona who had acquired first option on any sale of Gerson. But ever since his transfer to Roma, he has not had the minutes he might have expected to receive.

400 minutes in 11 games this season have not given him the stage to display his consistency. But the 19-year-old is in good company and in the current stage of his life, he should be and must be learning around players like Francesco Totti.

And with esteemed professionals like Radja Nainggolan, Kevin Strootman and Daniele De Rossi in front of him in the first team, his chances might be limited but will come gradually.

2017 can be a breakthrough year for Gerson primarily due to the possibility of receiving more chances if Nainggolan, who is being chased by Chelsea since half a year exits the club and the gradual decline of the club stalwart, De Rossi.