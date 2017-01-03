20 hottest football prospects to look out for in 2017 - Part 4 (5 - 1)

Part four of the four-part series that highlights the hottest prospects that will emerge in 2017.

by Ayaz Moez Ali Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jan 2017, 18:52 IST

We’re counting down to the last 5 prospects who will have a major impact and have a breakthrough year which will certainly determine the future. To do so, a few criteria have been considered. Firstly, there are no specific age criteria but all are young players.

Secondly, all the players that have already been in the limelight in the past or are already at a good level with their club with no transfer on the cards that will evolve their careers. Some of these players are – Leon Goretzka, Max Meyer, Bernardo Silva, Ante Coric, Youri Tielemans, Marko Pjaca and Piotr Zielinski.

Following the list of the 20 hottest prospects to look out for in 2017 – Part 3 (10 – 6), here’s the final list from 5 to 1.

#5 Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli celebrates scoring the game winner against Juventus

AC Milan has had a rather drastic dip in quality and stature in the last few years. The financial struggles have seen the club turn a blind eye on first team quality and cast their focus on getting past the financial hurdles. This move has seen them lose a couple of world class players like Thiago Silva and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

They even managed to let slip one of the finest players in the world at the moment from their grasp, Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But things are about to change for AC Milan. The reduction in expenses meant quiet investment in their youth system and the dividends are paying off now. Along with the excellent acquisition of AS Roma’s Alessio Romagnoli, since the start of last season, Milan has seen the rise of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, and Manuel Locatelli.

While Donnarumma has grabbed an immense amount of limelight deservedly and is considered as the heir to Gianluigi Buffon. And this season, Locatelli has broken into the first team due to the injury to Riccardo Montolivo. From his first substitute appearance, he’s become a vital core to the team and fans are hoping that his spot does not go back to Montolivo.

Sitting currently in a defensive midfield role, Locatelli, despite his lack of strength, has been instrumental in the progress Milan has made this season. Their first victory over Juventus since 2012 has to be credited to him, for his jaw-dropping strike from distance.

Locatelli’s strengths lie primarily in his ability to tackle and break up play, but he also possesses the vision to find the right pass. This season is a breakthrough season for the young Italian, and the return of Montolivo in a couple of months should not dislodge Locatelli from the centre of the park.