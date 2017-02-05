4 reasons why Arsenal will finish fourth

Wenger's men just love the fourth spot trophy...

Great defenders, but not yet a great pair

Some things in life never change. Even when one is hopeful that certain things could change for the better, they end up being disappointed at the inertia. According to the laws of physics, inertia is the tendency to remain unchanged—and some things give the impression that they are in a perpetual state of inertia.

Arsenal could be labelled as one of those things; a true entity of mediocrity under the pretence of title-challengers. Every season, they somehow manage to sneak into the fourth spot. Thanks to the mess that Spurs and Man City made last year, the Gunners quite unbelievably finished 2nd.

However, if the quagmire of the final few games of last season doesn’t happen again this season, then Arsenal are set to finish fourth—and here are 4 reasons why…

#1 Lack of defensive stability

Ask any Arsenal fan as to whom they regard the best defender in the world and Laurent Koscielny is the name most of them will spill out. Even though the claim might be a tad bit biased, it can’t be denied that the Frenchman is an excellent defender, someone who has held the defence of Arsenal for a very long time now.

However, defending is an art that can’t be mastered with individualistic brilliance. It requires collective cohesion of each player in the team, especially the backline and the midfielder guarding it, to mould a strong defensive unit.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they just don’t have that aforementioned solidity. The Gunners have conceded the second-most goals among the top 7 clubs in the league with 28 goals, only 2 less than Liverpool. If one individually names each Arsenal defender, each player will be more than decent; be it the potentially world-class Hector Bellerin or the industrial Shkodran Mustafi, Arsenal have quality players at the back.

But when it comes to defending, quality players don’t ensure a quality backline.