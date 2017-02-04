5 Arsenal stars who have no future at the club

by Siddhant Lazar Top 5 / Top 10 04 Feb 2017, 15:19 IST

Kieran Gibbs during Champions League match vs PSG

As the Premier League season crawls to an end and the summer transfer window arrives, clubs will be looking to upgrade their squads. However, it also means that players will want to make make sure that their playing career doesn't stall. Clubs will be looking to unload players who haven’t really made the difference so far, and Arsene Wenger is no different. The players mentioned below definitely need a new challenge as they have failed to make any significant impact on the first team lineup.

The list, however controversial, is true, with the players below having made less than 15 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners until the end of January. The list includes players who were once regarded as either the future of the club or players who could have made their mark in world football for Arsenal.

#5 Kieran Gibbs

Kieran Gibbs was once considered to be the future of Arsenal for a long period of time and a possible healthy international career. He signed for the Gunners nearly 13 odd years ago and made his Premier League debut against Tottenham during the 2008-2009 season. 13 years on, and the left back has barely made 14 odd appearances and is probably looking for a new challenge at an another club.

He has, however, performed reasonably well when his services were called upon, but at 27, he needs regular league football. Gibbs has made only two starts in the Premier League, and while he may earn a lot of money doing nearly nothing and waiting for his contract to end, his chance of making the England World Cup squad may suffer.

Now with Cohen Bramall signing for Arsenal, and the Gunners’ continued interest in Valencia’s Jose Gaya and Wenger’s faith in Nacho Monreal, despite his drop in form, are all signs that Gibbs may never get a chance at proper first team football.

With Crystal Palace interested in his services, the 27-year-old may look to leave the club that he’s called home since 2004.