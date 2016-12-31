5 of the best advertisements with footballers in them

A list of 5 football commercials that correctly show why we all love the beautiful game.

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 31 Dec 2016, 13:10 IST

Football stars have time and again created magic on the screen to promote their brands

Over the years ad’s have become a part and parcel of our life. The globalised world meant that one would see advertisements from around the world, sitting in the comfort of their own homes. Ad’s that involved football and footballers, in general, have turned out to be more often than not exciting. The tricks, the moves, the all round game of footballers and their quirks are what attract us to these advertisements.

When you look at the reach that football and the advertisement world have, there is no surprise that their combination often produces an entertainment spectacle that will always bring a smile to our face.

Let’s take a look at some of the best advertisements that featured footballers in them

#1 Nike Next Level

Nike is without a doubt the biggest brand when it comes to advertisements and they proved themselves with the Nike Next level ad. The commercial was revolutionary in its direction and display. Released by Nike Netherlands in 2008, the ad was a sneak peek into football with the viewers watching the advertisement through a player’s eye. It shows the kind of mental and physical pressure that comes down on a professional football player and beautifully shows the life of a player.

The two-minute ad starred some of the world's most famous players in Cristiano Ronaldo, Rooney, Fabregas, Ibrahimovic and a lot of other famous personalities. Directed by the famous filmmaker Guy Ritchie, the ad was a classic show of a footballer doing his best to reach the top level in the game.

PS: People often say that the unnamed player has been based on Robin van Persie