5 best January deadline day signings in English football

These January deadline day signings had an extremely positive impact on their respective clubs

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jan 2017, 17:52 IST

The January transfer window is coming to an end and this year it has been a particularly quiet one. The biggest deal in the Premier League has involved Dimitri Payet depart the Hammers to join Marseille while Leicester City also pulled out the stops and paid 15 million to sign Wilfred Ndidi from Genk.

While this window might be short on excitement so far, things can change drastically on deadline day (31st January). Deadline day deals usually involve inflated price tags and are panic buys, there have been some signings which have had an extremely positive impact on their respective clubs.

Let us take a look at the 5 best January deadline day signings in the English football:

#5 Youssouf Mulumbu (Paris Saint-Germain to West Bromwich Albion: January 2009)

On deadline day in January 2009, Youssouf Mulumbu completed a 6-month long loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain to Premier League strugglers West Bromwich Albion. Six months later, the Baggies had made the signing permanent giving Mulumbu a one-year contract.

The move proved to be a stroke of genius as the Congolese midfielder won over the fans with his battling displays winning the players and fans club player of the year award in the 2011 season and guiding them to a very respectable 11th place finish in the Premier League.

Signed for for a fee of just £175,000, Mulumbu proved to be one of the most astute buys in West Brom’s history and he even went on to lead the club with great distinction. In 2015, Mulumbu finally joined Norwich leaving West Brom after six seasons of distinguished service.