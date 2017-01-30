5 best moments of the week from European football

It's all about the cup competitions in England while a few mouth-watering clashes from Spain and France have also made their way.

The final week of January saw some great action from around Europe with many cup competitions making their way to the headlines. In Spain, Copa Del Rey action was followed by the La Liga this weekend while Premier League action took a break after some League and FA Cup fixtures throughout last week.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Bundesliga is back with Bayern Munich and Leipzig picking up important victories. The Serie A saw Juventus beat AC Milan 2-1 to extend their lead over their long-time rivals.

The biggest clash of Sunday was between Paris St. Germain who took on Monaco who is on top of the table in France. A draw sees Nice and Monaco as joint leaders with 49 points while PSG is now only 3 points away. All this and more as here are the best 5 moments from Europe this week:

#1 Bernardo Silva’s late goal keeps Monaco on top

Monaco took on PSG is a mouth-watering clash in the Ligue 1. The Parisians haven’t had their usual dominant season after many important players like Lavezzi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic left the club for work in China and England respectively and the team yet to gel under new boss Unai Emery

With Monaco playing away from home, the expected scenario was for PSG to win the game, taking them to the second spot on the table with 48 points just one behind Mario Balotelli’s Nice. The home fans thought they had the game in the bag after Edinson Cavani converted his penalty after Julian Draxler was pulled back from Djibril Sidibe.

However, there was a twist in the tale as the villain from 10 minutes ago, Sidibe himself assisted Bernardo Silva in the 92nd minute to send the ball past Areola into the net. Certainly a huge moment in terms of the title race in France.