5 best Premier League right backs of all time

@MukulMysore by Mukul Mysore Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 12:07 IST

Neville won a staggering 20 trophies with Manchester United

One of the most physically demanding positions in modern-day football, the full-backs, have their work cut out. Bombarding runs down the flank, neat one-two’s with a fellow forward and last ditch tackles are some of the many responsibilities put on the shoulders of these men.

While some wilt under pressure, there are a chosen few who outperform the rest and make it big. The Premier League has played host to some quality right-backs over the decades.

Here are five of the best right-backs in the Premier League era:

#1 Gary Neville

Manchester United’s ‘ Mr. Reliable’, Gary Neville has been a key part in the club’s dominance for the better part of two decades. Although the Englishman lacked in talent, he poured his heart and soul for the club every single game.

As his career progressed at Old Trafford, Neville gained in confidence and established himself as one of the league’s best players. He played a major role in Manchester United’s unprecedented treble in 1999.

(Video Courtesy: Quality MUFC Videos YouTube Channel)

Following Roy Keane’s departure in 2005, the right-back was appointed as club captain, an accolade which he truly deserved. In February 2011, the England international (85 appearances for country) hung up his boots, having made 602 appearances for the Red Devils.

He is one of the very few one-club men in English football. In 2007, PFA announced Neville as one of the players in their ‘Team of the Century’ list. He won a staggering twenty trophies during his career.