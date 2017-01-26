5 best U-23 defenders in the world right now

Some names to look out for in the future.

by Shane Burns Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jan 2017, 17:15 IST

Samuel Umtiti looks to be the future at the back for Barcelona

Every club in Europe continues to look for a player labelled the "the next X". At a young age, the vast majority of these superstars are snapped up by the vulturing big clubs that continue to scout for some of the best talents across the continent.

In recent years, the lack of quality young defenders has become a paramount concern for many clubs with some teams still searching for that special someone in defence.

Far too regularly, teams are struck down due to their frailties in defence and weakness at preventing the opposition from imposing themselves, upon themselves.

But our team of experts have searched far and wide and considered these five defenders a must have for clubs with the January transfer window having barely over one week until it's closure.

The necessity for a solid defensive unit cannot be understated, and for teams in search of trophies, these five young defenders must be considered by every major side capable of financing a move.

Here are the five best defenders under the age of 23 in world football currently.

#5 Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)

Former Lyon defender Umtiti was Barcelona’s most exciting summer signing last year when Luis Enrique’s side splashed out €30million on the defender. Having previously broken through the Lyon academy, Umtiti became a fan favourite for the Ligue 1 outfit for his on the ball composure, physical strength, commanding nature, and leadership credentials. Were they wrong?

Umtiti made his France debut during Euro 2016 and is slowly progressing into the Barcelona first-team after a cautious start to his career at the Nou Camp. Recently just turned 23-years-old, the defender just makes the list but no one can deny the ability the youngster possess.

Barcelona have struggled to replace the partnership of Carlos Puyol and Gerrard Pique, but in a role’s reversal scenario, Gerrard Pique is now the tutor to the mentor in Umtiti like Puyol was to Pique in 2008. If he has half the career of either of the duo, then Umtiti is set to become a Barcelona icon.