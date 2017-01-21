5 young star footballers from France

All five on this list are some of the most exciting players not just in France but in the world.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jan 2017, 14:50 IST

Aymeric Laporte is a superstar in the making

France continues to be a hotbed for exciting young talents in football. Their education for youngsters rising through the ranks is up there with the very best and there’s a reason some of the top clubs in the world continue to monitor and sign players from the Ligue 1.

Young talents from France are thought to be effective while also ensuring they grow up to be respectable human beings. The right combination of the two continues to outline just why they’re some of the most sought-after talents in the world.

But some players stand out from others – even as kids. Some are born with natural ability while some work twice or thrice as much as others to get where they are. Here’s looking at five of the best young talents from France right now: (Under-23 only)

#5 Aymeric Laporte

One of the very first and very few non-Basque born players to represent Atletic Bilbao is 22-year-old centre-back, Aymeric Laporte. For him to achieve the said feat is a massive tick mark on his footballing pedigree given how strict the club are regarding the reservation.

Laporte is a commanding defender capable of outplaying and outthinking forwards with his pace, his strength and his awareness of positioning and space in dire situations. He's quick on his feet to judge attacks and makes the right kind of play almost everytime he's on the grass.

Valued at around €25 million in the market, the Frenchman has a massive €65 million release clause in his contract that ends only in 2020. Having been linked with a move to La Liga rivals Barcelona in the past, it seems likely that he’ll be able to do so only at a much later date.

(Video Courtesy: WorldOfFootballHD YouTube Channel)