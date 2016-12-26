5 countries with most Africa Cup of Nations wins

Ivory Coast won the previous edition of the AFCON

While the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) might not be as popular as its European or South American equivalents, for football fans in the African continent, it is the second most prestigious trophy for countries from Africa. And as such, it is treated with much anticipation in Africa.

With several crucial players such as Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyeng and several other stas leaving their clubs to play for their country, the competition will have an impact on the clubs too.

The coming AFCON will be the 31st edition of the competition, and will be held in Gabon, with matches commencing on the 14th of January. 16 nations from the continent will take part in next year’s competition, and the final will be held on 5th February.

We take a look at the countries who have won the AFCON the most number of times:

#5 Ivory Coast – 2-time winners

While the Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo have both won the same number of titles (2), the former have been runners-up twice (most recently in 2012) and therefore make this list over the latter.

Ivory Coast go into the AFCON as the defending champions, having won the tournament’s last edition. Their other victory came back in 1992, and with a strong team at their disposal – despite missing the likes of the Toure brothers who have now retired – the country will be looking for their 3rd victory in Africa’s most prestigious footballing competition.

Serge Aurier, Wilfried Bony and Adama Traore are some of the key names for the Ivorians.