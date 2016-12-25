EPL 2016/17: 5 crucial players who will miss the festive season

Bolasie was injured in the game against Manchester United

While people around the world eagerly await for Christmas and New Year for festive reasons, Premier League fans love the same period for footballing reasons, as one of the most exciting spells of the domestic season is about to arrive.

While not all 20 teams will be playing on the Boxing Day this year, the Premier League season is jam-packed and will have 3 gameweeks from now on till the 4th of January. Clubs will be looking to field their strongest teams in this tight schedule, yet there are a few crucial players missing from some teams who will be sorely missed in the upcoming games.

Here, we look at the biggest misses by some teams in the upcoming festive season matches:

#5 Yannick Bolasie

The £30m Everton signing had his season ended as he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage in his team’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Bolasie had taken part in all of Everton’s games prior to this unfortunate injury and was a crucial part of the team. Despite scoring only one goal so far, the Congo international had set-up his teammates four times and was influential in their attacking play with his fast sprints and trickery in the final third.

With things looking down for the team anyway after just having suffered a late defeat in the Merseyside derby, there is no doubt that Koeman and his team would be missing the pace and skills of the 27-year-old a lot. Definitely a big miss for the team in their bid to go up the table.