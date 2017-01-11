5 fan club channels you should follow on YouTube

Fan channels offer brilliant entertainment and analysis for fans of their favourite club.

Andy Tate is a regular on Manchester United fan channel FullTimeDevils (Image Courtesy: FullTimeDevils)

Football, as we know, is a game of passion and emotion, followed by millions around the world. The sport has seen a wave of new followers in the last two decades which has made it one of the most watched sports in the world.

As with anything associated with such fervour, there are bound to be disappointments which leave fans despondent and hopeless. The advent of satellite television brought the game to our living rooms, and also brought in opinions and analysis from pundits and fans.

Now, there are numerous fan channels of football clubs where fans air their opinions on their favourite players from their beloved clubs. From the downright ridiculous to nuanced, passionate opinions, these fan channels offer superb entertainment and analysis of their favourite club to fans.

Here are a few fan channels that you should follow:

#1 ChelseaFansChannel and CFC FANTV (Chelsea)

The two popular fan channels of the London club are the ChelseaFansChannel and CFC FANTV; the latter is just a month old but features several presenters from the other channel. The fan channel has the latest news about everything related to Chelsea, which includes match previews, reviews and roundup of the goals/incidents in the match.

The ChelseaFansChannel also has not-so-serious content like the time Arsenal were pranked, the ‘Fabregas is Magic’ song, and also pose the much-debated question: Can Man Utd Fans Spell Ibrahimovic?!

It is not all fun and games in the channel; they also delve into serious issues regarding racism, including the time when Chelsea fans prevented a man from boarding a train in Paris. There are foul-mouthed rants, criticism of players and the manager, as well as transfer news.