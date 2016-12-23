5 footballers who could pass off as models

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a model for a number of companies

Association football is a really high-paying profession at the very top level. The very best players of the planet earn millions every year by taking the pitch in the stadium.

By virtue of becoming top-level footballers, top professionals create a great brand value of their own as well. Good-looking players are the heartthrobs of fans everywhere and serve as very effective brand ambassadors.

They command large endorsement fees of their own, sometimes in amounts even higher than their yearly wages. David Beckham is one of the prime examples of such players, having become one of first footballers of note to command a huge following for his looks, composure and class off the field.

The following are 5 active players who could have taken up modelling full-time:

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese footballer has a plethora of modelling contracts to his name, with wages that would put nearly everyone in the modelling industry to shame. With his 4th Ballon D’Or win representing another upturn in his career graph, his reputation is only growing with the passage of time.

Ronaldo currently endorses Nike and has been their most visible brand ambassador from the world of football for a long time now.He has signed a £1 billion lifetime contract with the US sportswear giants this November.

He has his own fashion line with the brand name of CR7, which is a significant investment into clothing and shoes. He also endorses a number of other brands, earning a whopping sum of $79 million in the 2014-15 season, mostly through these contracts.