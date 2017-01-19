5 players who can succeed Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

The players who could replace Real Madrid's record breaker once he hangs up his boots

by Rohit Viswanathan Opinion 19 Jan 2017, 19:04 IST

One of the greatest of all-time

Cristiano Ronaldo has written his name in Real Madrid folklore despite still having a few good years left in his career. Since joining Los Blancos, he has already become one of the greatest players to have ever donned the white shirt.

The man has managed to break almost every single record for the club at the time reaching several personal landmarks as well. After winning the Ballon d’Or in December of last year he became only the second footballer to win the award twice.

But at some point, he will hang up his boots or even lose his place as the main man in the first team. There is no doubt Real Madrid are already on the lookout to find the player who can replace the Portuguese in the future as the next talisman.

So here are 5 players who cold take over that mantle in the future.

#5. Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid’s Frenchman Antoine Griezmann might not move to Real Madrid this summer but the deal happening can never be ruled out. The forward can play in a plethora of positions up top and has an eye for a pass as well.

Like Ronaldo, he started out on the left wing but has in recent seasons taken up a more central position. Diego Simeone is responsible for the transformation of the player from a winger to a regular goalscorer.

Griezmann has always envied the success Ronaldo has enjoyed at Real Madrid. He finished third int eh Ballon d’Or standings this year behind Ronaldo and Messi and was clearly disappointed for not being able to match up to the Portuguese’s standards.

He earlier his pride in being considered amongst the top 3 in the world but also expressed his desire to become better.

“I am happy to be in the top three and I thank those who voted for me. I'm on the right track, we have to keep working. Messi and Ronaldo are two monsters, two legends. To be behind them is a pride and a joy. It is necessary to continue to score, to work, to take pleasure and to give to the supporters.”

He might be playing for Madrid rivals but he could still change his mind a few years down the line.