5 footballers turned actors

There have been several famous footballers who transitioned into acting in the past.

by Kevin Ronith Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jan 2017, 13:18 IST

Stan Collymore didn’t last long in his acting debut

After tearing apart the football field during the peak of their careers, many footballers took a shot at acting. While some of these people managed to achieve success and went on to bag big roles in movies and television, others simply accepted their fate and moved on. Although their cinematic achievements might not be comparable to their on-field success, there is no denying that these men have spent most of their lives entertaining fans both on and off the field.

Here are five footballers who turned to acting as a profession.

#1 Stan Collymore

The former Liverpool forward is popular in the media for his off the field antics and has always got himself involved in some or the other kind of controversy during his playing days. This former England international English footballer has a violent history involving crimes against women. Fittingly Collymore made his onscreen debut in the forgettable sequel to the Sharon Stone starred Basic Instinct.

One of the major themes of the movie is sexual violence, and Collymore’s role in the movie was that of a footballer. He only had a few scenes at the beginning of the movie and gets killed off in a car accident after a kinky love making session goes wrong. That killed off his acting career as well as it turned to be his first and last appearance on the big screen.