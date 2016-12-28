5 footballers you should have followed on Instagram in 2016 (And still can in 2017!)

Hotness and social media visibility go hand-in-hand for these footballers.

@tweet_amulya by Amulya Shekhar Top 5 / Top 10 28 Dec 2016, 15:26 IST

Instagram is currently the fastest-growing social network out there, consistently showing a monthly growth rate of 7-8% since the last few year. With its wonderfully designed UI, it has attracted nearly every popular professional footballer active for the last decade or so.

What’s more is that unlike Facebook, Instagram feels much more impersonal to use.This is because of the fact that users operate via nicknames instead of their real names. Thus, footballers post much more pictures on Instagram than on Facebook, which is used mostly by their clubs, sponsors and the media.

The Instagram filters are a great help to players as well, and the overall palatable user experience has spurred players of the stature of Francesco Totti to post on the app during goal celebrations! Much fan-made live match footage finds its way first onto Instagram as well.

We recommend football fans to start following the below-mentioned players on the network if they are not currently doing so. Included in this list are players who have great personalities both on and off the pitch, and are able to express themselves tastefully on Instagram.

#1 Kaka (username: kaka)

Kaka is one of the most good-looking players in world football. Even though he currently plies his trade for MLS side Orlando FC, his looks have won him female admirers all over the globe. He has extremely good-looking children, and despite his split with his ex-wife in 2015, his profile is worth scrolling down to that period to find pictures of a wonderfully in love, dashing couple.

With 9.7 million followers, Kaka’s social media presence is still going strong despite the significant decline in his career, his productivity and his athleticism. Modelling contracts will continue to rain on him after retirement.