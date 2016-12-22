5 greatest Boxing day fixtures in Premier League history

Eric Cantona led a famous United comeback in one of the greatest Boxing day fixture till date

Boxing day has traditionally been that one day of the season when all 20 teams are on display on the same day. With Premier League being the only league active during the Christmas period, the boxing day fixtures often have far-reaching repercussions. With most teams playing 3 games in a week during this festive period, there are higher chances of an upset. This is the period of the season when the will to win is more important than the tactics.

26th December, every year, has often some of the most exciting games of the season. Here we look at the top 5 games that have been played on this day:

#5 Sheffield Wednesday 3-3 Manchester United, 1992

Before Manchester United went on to dominate the English football, they were without a league title for 26 years. In the 1992-93 league season, Sir Alex Ferguson finally seemed to have got most of the things right. But they were missing that one player, capable of turning things on its head and win points on his own. At the start of December 1992, Sir Alex signed Eric Cantona.

While Cantona signing was a huge news for the Red Devils, he was still settling in the team when the Boxing day arrived. They were going to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in a tricky fixture that could make or break their season.

With an hour gone, Sheffield Wednesday were already leading 3-0 and gloom had set up in the United camp. The away fans were weary and it seemed like they were going to witness another season of disappointment. Little did they know, they were about to see a historic comeback that would set the bar for the United teams of the modern era.

Less than 30 minutes to go, Brian McClair scored twice in 13 minutes to set up a wild finale. In the last 10 minutes, the visitors spent the whole time with the ball at their feet, 10 men in the opposition half and treated every duel like a war. Eric Cantona rose to the occasion and punished Sheffield’s comical defending by scoring the equaliser in the final few minutes. This game set the foundations for future of Man Utd and Eric Cantona as they went on to win the league and never looked back again.