5 greatest Italians to have played in the Premier League

These Italian stars helped Premier League become the global sensation that it is today.

01 Feb 2017

Cudicini was unlucky to have spent so much time on the bench

Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has played host to some of the best footballers from around the world. The league continues to be one of the biggest sporting affairs in the modern world and has attracted fans from all over. The league’s deep-rooted inheritance of almost 25 years has seen it go from strength to strength.

Italy has also not been an exception to this. Despite Italians often preferring the Serie A over other leagues, the Premier League has seen its fair share of Italian superstars who have stunned us with their magical displays. Some of these players have even have also gone on to have a profound impact on the identity of their club.

Sportskeeda brings to you the five greatest Italians to have blossomed in the Premier League:

#5 Carlo Cudicini

Carlo Cudicini had a long illustrious career that spanned over 20 years, but it was at Chelsea where the goalkeeper reached new heights. The player’s initial interest in football came because of his father, who was also a goalkeeper for AC Milan.

Cudicini signed for Chelsea in 2000 and soon became a fan favourite. The player was voted the Chelsea Player of the Year in 2001-02 and ITV Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season in the 2002-03 season. The Italian became the first choice keeper for the Blues in the Premier League from 1999-2004.

However, injuries plagued the rest of his stay at Chelsea and the keeper soon became surplus to requirements after the arrival of Jose Mourinho, who preferred Petr Cech as the man between the sticks. Unfortunately for Cudicini, he missed out on the Premier League medal in 2004-05 season since he played just 3 times for Chelsea in the league that season.