5 greatest Premier League one-goal wonders that everyone remembers

A flash in the pan, a sweet strike out of nowhere, a goal to remember for decades. 5 of the greatest that did it only once.

@inediblepie by Shreyas Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jan 2017, 13:36 IST

Federico Macheda and his moment of glory

They say lightning never strikes twice in the same place. Some of our Premier League stars over the years have taken that saying to heart, scoring so rarely but with such flashiness that everyone remembers that one goal.

While it’s not necessarily their only goal ever, no other strike has come close to matching their wonder goals – and here we’ve put together a list of five of the greatest.

#5 Federico Macheda (Manchester United)

The young Italian was included in a Manchester United squad chasing Premier League glory on the back of several impressive performances for the U-18 and reserves sides and shot to instant fame with his debut goal against Aston Villa.

Not only were United making a trademark comeback under Sir Alex Ferguson, they were desperately chasing a win to keep their heads above water in the title race – a win that Macheda secured with a curling shot inside the far post in the third minute of added time. This prompted wild celebrations, and a legendary – if momentary – status for Macheda.

A status that unfortunately proved too much for the young striker to bear, making him one of the wonders on our list of one-goal that everyone remembers.