5 insane scorpion kick volleys in football

From astonishing goals to stunning saves, the scorpion kick in football is truly something to behold

Has Olivier Giroud scored the goal of the year on the very first day of 2017?

The Premier League was abuzz during the festive period when the fans witnessed not one but two goals scored with a Scorpion Kick. Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan first converted a Zlatan Ibrahimovic cross against Sunderland before Olivier Giroud did one better on an Arsenal counter-attack against Crystal Palace after Alexis Sanchez spotted his run.

Both goals have been huge talking points and the comparisons haven’t stopped. But how do they compare to some other scorpion kick goals over the years? To score such a goal requires athleticism, timing, precision and maybe just a little bit of luck.

We look back at some other memorable scorpion kicks that are etched in the memories of football fans worldwide.

1) Rene Higuita lights up Wembley with an acrobatic save

There’s a reason why Colombian goalkeeper Rene Higuita is nicknamed El Loco (The Madman). The South American ‘keeper took risks like no other and was one of the first to add more to the role of a ‘keeper than just staying inside his box.

Known to be one of the pioneers of the scorpion kick, Higuita taught the world how to go about it in a game against England in1995. Jamie Redknapp’s intended cross into the box saw the ball fly towards Colombia’s goal for what should have been a routine save for any goalkeeper.

However, Higuita kept his eyes on it all the way and the last second fell forward while raising his legs to kick the ball with his heels. The crowd at Wembley did not believe what they had seen. The television audience couldn’t believe it. The commentator was incredulous and claimed it was “the most remarkable piece of goalkeeping” he had ever seen.