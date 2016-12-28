5 jobs Jose Mourinho missed out on

The Special One may have managed these clubs in an alternate reality.

Jose Mourinho is enjoying a 12-game unbeaten run with Manchester United

From his first taste of success with Porto FC to his tempestuous second stint at Chelsea, Jose Mourinho has earned some of the highest honours in his field. After starting out as a translator for Sir Bobby Robson in CP Portugal, he moved to Porto FC and then Barcelona before he got his first managerial appointment at Benfica followed by Uníão de Leiria.

But it wasn’t until his stint with Porto FC in 2002 that he really entered the big leagues. After winning the treble in Portugal, he moved to Chelsea in 2004. He helped the London club to their first league title in 50 years before winning a smattering of other domestic trophies.

After two and a half seasons there, he moved to Inter Milan where it was much of the same yet again. Another treble and Mourinho was now at Real Madrid in 2010. After a handful of domestic title victories in Spain, he was back at his former club in London.

After another league title there, the 53-year-old now finds himself at the helm of one of the biggest clubs in the world – Manchester United. However, in his considerably short and illustrious career, there are many jobs that evaded the former Real Madrid manager.

Wires were crossed and bridges were burnt as Mourinho lost his chance to land coveted managerial positions. Here’s a look back at the five jobs Mourinho missed out on:

#5 England

Jose Mourinho (centre) was interested in working with Frank Lampard (left) and John Terry (right) at the national level

It is common knowledge that the former Porto boss has never been keen on a national job but the thought of being England’s manager ahead of the draw for the 2010 World Cup had him reconsidering his stance. It was 2007 and he was without a club after having left Chelsea quite unceremoniously and the idea of reuniting with John Terry, Frank Lampard and Joe Cole had him intrigued as he came very close to taking over from Fabio Capello.

However, the FA were too slow to approach him with any concrete terms and by the time they got around to it, Mourinho already had a very attractive offer from Inter Milan. It wasn’t just the FA’s incompetency that deterred him.

According to the Portuguese himself, it was his wife Matilde who also discouraged him from taking charge of England. She felt that her illustrious husband needed more involvement with his team and players than a national job could offer and was, therefore, a bad fit for him.