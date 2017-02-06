5 Liverpool players who have no future at the club

The future is not all that rose for a few at Liverpool.

@snehanjanb by Snehanjan Banerjee Top 5 / Top 10 06 Feb 2017, 11:46 IST

Jurgen Klopp knows he needs to ring in changes in the coming summer as well

We got to see quite an overhaul at Anfield last summer asJurgen Klopp parted ways with a number of fringe players as the Reds did not have any European commitment. This resulted in a very thin squad depth which Klopp might be regretting at the end of the season.

Until the turn of the New Year, the Merseyside giants were pretty much in the running for the title but after a disastrous January, they can realistically forget about the biggest prize in English football i.e. the Premier League. The Reds also crashed out of both domestic competitions which means that the club won’t be able to get hands on a silverware for yet another season.

There are still a few players at Anfield who seem to have very little future left at the club and could be headed out as early as in the summer. Let us take a look at five such stars who have no future under Klopp.

#1 Mamadou Sakho

Already sent out on loan to Crystal Palace, it’s hard to see Sakho having a future at Anfield

Once the heartthrob of the Liverpool fans, Sakho is a forgotten name at Anfield right now. Quality and experience wise, he is one of the very best defenders in the Premier League. But what can you do when the manager does not want you?

Things were much different in Klopp’s first season at Liverpool when Sakho was the leader of the backline and played a big part in taking the club to the Europa League final. However, what the Frenchman had to go through since the closing stages of the last season, was really unfortunate for him.

First, Sakho failed a drug test and was imposed a ban by UEFA which made him miss both the Europa League final and the whole European Championship tournament. The ban was lifted later before the start of the new season but something bigger was waiting for him. He was sent back from Liverpool’s pre-season in the USA and was forced out of the first-team training throughout the first half of the season after a row with the manager.

Even though Sakho has a lifeline to save his career if he does well on loan at Crystal Palace but we all know how stubborn a man Klopp is. He is someone who backs his players even in the extreme situations but once he stops doing that for an individual, it is really hard to change his mindset again. So, Sakho’s future is very very doubtful at Anfield.