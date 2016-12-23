5 Manchester United rejects who are having an impressive season

Michael Keane has been a revelation at Burnley

Manchester United is widely regarded as one of the best breeding grounds for young talent in the United Kingdom. The club has produced some of the greatest ever players to have graced the Premier League like David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and the rest of the Class of 92.

United have also enjoyed unparalleled success over the years thanks to their effective youth system and an eye for young talent around the world. Sir Alex Ferguson pulled off some of the greatest signings in the history of football during his tenure at Old Trafford which included bringing in the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand at a very young age.

However, there are also players who were expected to hog the limelight but eventually fell off the radar at the club. In this segment, we take a look at five Manchester United rejects who couldn’t make the cut with the Red Devils but are impressing with their performances at other clubs this season.

#1 Michael Keane

Micheal Keane was an exciting prospect from United’s famous youth system and signed his professional contract with the club back in January 2011 on his 18th birthday. He had a fantastic season in 2011-12 for United’s reserve team during which he made 27 appearances and scored five goals and was a prominent presence at the heart of the side’s defence.

Keane won the award for the Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Year in 2012 for his performances. He was the clear winner with 60% of the votes ahead of Jesse Lingard (24%) and Larnell Cole (16%) and was poised to make the cut to United’s first team in the coming years.

However, his only start for the first team came against Newcastle United in the League Cup in 2012. Keane made just about 5 appearances for United and had loan spells at Leicester City, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley.

Keane completed a permanent move to Burnley in 2015 after he signed a three-and-a-half-year-contract and has never looked back. He has become a mainstay for the Clarets this season with his solid displays. He played a huge part in their promotion from the championship at the end of last season as well.

Keane has won 13 tackles this season with a success rate of 92% and has also managed to score a goal to go with his 38 interceptions and 143 clearances.