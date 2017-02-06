5 Manchester United stars who have no future at the club

Jose Mourinho will definitely be making changes to the Manchester United squad in the summer

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 06 Feb 2017, 15:28 IST

Manchester United have rediscovered much of their old swagger under Jose Mourinho and look like a threat once again. While new signings like Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and even Paul Pogba have all settled in wonderfully, there are some players in the United squad who have been frozen out methodically by the ‘special one’.

Some of these players were key players in the Van Gaal and David Moyes era, while some of them according to Mourinho are over their prime and just don’t fit into his ethos and style of play at the theatre of dreams.

Whatever the reason, these 5 stars look like they have no future at Manchester United:

#5 Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger has won almost every major trophy in world football including a historic World Cup triumph in 2014. One of the best central midfielders of our generation, Schweinsteiger has struggled for form and fitness ever since he made a much hyped about move to Old Trafford.

This season, the legendary german has made only 3 appearances and although he was recently included in the Europa League squad, it is widely accepted that Schweinsteiger will make a move away from United in the summer.

When asked on Schweinsteiger’s chances of playing more this season, the Portuguese manager answered in his inimitable fashion:

“We have a decision completely made about Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Morgan Schneiderlin, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick. We have five players for two positions. It’s very difficult that an opportunity will arrive.”

Although according to reports the German has been a model professional, it is all but certain, that Schweinsteiger will be leaving Manchester United in the summer. Here is a look at Schweinsteiger’s top 5 goals in the Bundesliga: