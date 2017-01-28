5 most popular club football mascots

Mascots have become a popular attraction for football fans all over the world.

by Kevin Ronith Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jan 2017, 12:31 IST

Mascots have become an integral part of the matchday experience in modern football

Mascots have long been an identity or a representation of sports groups all over the world. These fictional representatives are believed to bring luck or favour to the groups they represent. Mascots are a huge part of the world of sports and are commonly used for branding and merchandising – whilst also for cheerleading at the grounds.

These goodwill ambassadors have been a major part of American sports culture and have now flourished all over the world. These costumed characters often take the form of an animal or an object that the establishment holds dear. The world of football has also adopted this culture with several clubs introducing some of their very own mascots. While some have been existing for decades, others have been introduced in recent years.

Let’s take a look at 5 of the most popular club football mascots.

#1 Bart Simpson – Zenit St.Petersburg

Even the manager has to make time for a picture with Bart

Russian football club, Zenit St.Petersburg seem to be big fans of the popular animated sitcom, The Simpsons with the Russian team announcing Bart Simpson as their official club mascot back in 2014. Springfield’s most mischievous ten-year-old was announced as the club’s new player/mascot after Zenit reached an agreement with 20th Century Fox for the rights.

Bart is known to be a troublesome and malicious character in the world of The Simpsons and is often the cause of peril in Springfield. The club also released pictures of Bart shaking hands with Andres Villas-Boas after undergoing a medical at Zenit. ‘The Simpsons’ is the longest running American sitcom on television ever since it’s debut in 1989. The multi Emmy award winning show is available in five different languages and is popular all around the world.