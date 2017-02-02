5 negative aspects of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the same team

The greatest rivalry in world football

One of the reasons why we love to play FIFA and Football Manager is that we are given complete freedom to fulfil football dream teams that we normally wouldn’t be able to, and one of the most burning yearnings that football fans possess is having a team with all the best players in it.

In the game, the team becomes invincible with all the best players. In real life, however, the story is completely different as adding all the best in one place is perhaps the last thing one should do.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two best players of this era. We are privileged to witness such players at the peak of their powers producing superhuman feats week in, week out. The one question that springs out in every football fans’ mind is what could have happened had these two played in the same team?

I, for one, believe that it would have ended up in a catastrophic disaster and here are the 5 reasons as to why that could have happened…

#1 Unhealthy rivalry

As it is, the two share a rivalry that transcends anything that we have ever seen in the history of football. While it could be argued that Diego Maradona and Pele share something similar, it has to be noted that their competition didn’t take place in the same era.

Pele was the best footballer on the planet in the 60s while Diego Maradona conquered the world in the 80s. Hence, it is impossible to find an era where two players were so pitted against each other in such a relentless fashion like the Portugal captain and the Argentina captain are.

Hence, if these two played in the same team, the rivalry could have gotten to their heads at some point and, in a bid to show their superiority over each other, that could have resulted in the two playing the game to only better the other.