Five of Antoine Griezmann's best goals

The crown prince for the title of best footballer in the world, Antoine Griezmann has scored some truly fantastic goals.

@inediblepie by Shreyas Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jan 2017, 16:01 IST

Griezmann has scored some truly wonderful goals in his career so far

Runner-up at the Euros, top scorer in the tournament, player of the tournament and third in the race for the Ballon d’Or – 2016 has really been a breakout year for Antoine Griezmann. Arguably the best player in the world, or at least the crown prince to the title, with age looming over Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the diminutive Frenchman has impressed with his ability on the ball.

Currently at Atletico Madrid, rumours are gathering pace that he’s set for a big money move in the summer with Manchester United ready to break their own record fee which they paid to bring close pal Paul Pogba to Old Trafford.

Here we take a look at five strikes that show just why he’s in such high demand:

#5 Backheel flick for France vs Jamaica

Back in 2014, making only his third ever appearance for the French senior national team, Griezmann came on as a substitute for Olivier Giroud with France leading 6–0 in their final World Cup warm-up game against Jamaica. There were less than twenty minutes left on the clock, but they would be more than sufficient for Griezmann to add two goals of his own – the latter being this nonchalant backheel flick that shows exactly how to make the most of a tight situation – and give the scoreline an emphatic look.

For someone who scores most of his goals from long range screamers, Griezmann displayed some finesse as well, earning himself a starting berth in the group stages of the tournament.