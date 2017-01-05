Top 5 one-man clubs in Europe this season

Players who have been the sole reason for a club's performances this season

by Rohit Viswanathan Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jan 2017, 16:22 IST

Suarez was very important to Liverpool three season ago

Football is a team game but sometimes you might be stuck with a team that needs the inspiration of one man to drag them through results week in week out. There are a handful players in the world who can grab the game by the scruff of the neck and single-handedly carry his team over the line.

There have been many examples in the past of one man carrying his team over the line. Luis Suarez was solely responsible for Liverpool’s incredible season when they just fell short of the title.

Gareth Bale made Spurs a team that could compete with the big boys and almost earned them a Champions League spot. So here are this season’s one man teams:

#5 Andrea Bellotti – Torino

Italy for the last few years have been lacking an international identity when it comes to the striking department. This season their prayers might have been answered thanks to the emergence of Andrea Belotti.

The 23-year-old has put in some brilliant performances and is competing with the best strikers in that league for the golden boot. Torino have always remained in the shadows of their rivals Juventus.

Last season they managed a modest 12th place finish but this year they are in contention for the Europa league places. They owe this improvement mainly to Belotti who has been banging in goals at a serious rate of knots.

Belotti is currently a goal behind top scorer Icardi and has the best goals per minute ratio in the league managing a goal every 105 minutes. Of the 36 goals, Il Toro have scored so far, Belotti has been directly involved in almost half of them scoring 13 and setting up another 3.

His performances have been brought to the notice of Jose Mourinho and Manchester United who see him as the successor to Zlatan Ibrahimovic