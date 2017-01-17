5 players Chelsea can target this January

A striker? A centre-back? We profile a few players Chelsea could sign this January transfer window.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jan 2017, 11:57 IST

Antonio Conte could still use some reinforcements

Chelsea are the current Premier League leaders and they're going by their performances this season, they have it all figured out under new manager Antonio Conte. While having essentially a similar squad at its core, the Londoners have risen from a side who finished tenth in the league to one who could win it by ten points.

But the squad has its weaknesses – as exposed when they played Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion earlier this month. Couple that with the fact that Diego Costa is being a naughty boy in the training field once again and you feel the team could use a few new faces to ensure they keep the lead all the way till the end of the season.

Having been linked with a host of stars already, here are five players Chelsea should target in the winter transfer window:

#5 Ben Gibson

The right replacement for John Terry?

Chelsea are actively looking to replace their captain, John Terry. The Englishman has been an icon for the club over the past few decades but is coming towards the end of his playing career with the Blues.

And with China showing signs of luring him away on a permanent basis come the summer, Chelsea are on the lookout for a young Englishman who could come in and take over from where Terry left off.

Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson is one such target. The 24-year-old has been exceptional for Aitor Karanka's men ever since joining them in 2013 and has been linked with a move to a host of English giants. Gibson is tall, fast and reads the game excellently, making him a target worth pursuing.