5 players Liverpool should target to fight for the title in 2017/18

A whole new spine. A whole new level of ruthlessness.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jan 2017, 14:56 IST

The Swiss international would be an excellent addition to Liverpool’s back four

From genuine title contenders to losing three home games in the span of a week – Liverpool have turned sour. Their fan base is volatile, some are calling for Jurgen Klopp to get the sack, some are blaming the Americans while some just demand new signings.

Turning on their manager this early into his reign as manager seems harsh; blaming the owners for a string of poor results seems harsh but the third, about demanding new signings, seems less harsh when compared to the former two.

The Merseyside club started the season on fire and are still the top goal scorers in the Premier League but their solidarity at the back is non-existent and their midfield leaves too many holes for attacking sides to exploit. Yes, they’ve been entertaining in the way they attack like wolves but in the top six of the league, they’re the fifth worst side in terms of goals conceded. It needs fixing – amongst other improvements.

Here are five players Liverpool should sign in the summer to really challenge on all fronts next season:

#5 Ricardo Rodriguez

James Milner has been solid for Jurgen Klopp as a left-back but he isn’t a natural fit there – at times it feels like the German plays Milner only because he needs someone with experience. And if true, it further proves why Liverpool seriously need to invest in a left-back for next season.

Alberto Moreno was good for Liverpool in his first few weeks into the job but has since tailed off and remains someone who’s familiar with all the seats on the bench. Part of the problem is his insistence on bombing forward at every given chance – often leaving a gaping hole for someone else to cover should the opposition counter.

Swiss international, Ricardo Rodriguez, is an exceptional left-back actively looking for a club. He’s solid at the back, great going forward and has the athletic ability to be a threat from set pieces. He’s not going to cost a lot given his age and that he only has two years left on his contract. Liverpool need to move quick, though. He’s a hot cake right now.