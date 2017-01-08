5 players Liverpool should target in January

We look at five players Jurgen Klopp's team should target this window as they look to challenge for the title.

@TheKopiteLad by Taha Memon 08 Jan 2017

Liverpool have had a lot of defensive issues so far

With the January transfer window underway, rumours have started to flow around and the excitement of fans is like always, at an all-time high. Teams will be looking to strengthen their squad by bringing in players and letting a few others go for funds.

Currently sitting second on the Premier League table with a real chance of ending a 27-year-old league trophy drought in hand, Liverpool are looking strong and will be hoping to add a couple of fresh faces in their team this window. Here, we look at five players the Reds could target.

#5 Jose Fonte

The Southampton captain just handed in a transfer request in what has so far been the biggest story in the Premier League this transfer window. Having spent over six years in the league, the Portuguese international is a league veteran and Liverpool would do well to go for him.

The reason Fonte ranks low on this list is due to his age, but that does not hamper the 33-year-old’s ability on the field. Liverpool have had a lot of defensive issues so far and the addition of this experienced centre back in their defence would do them no harm.

With Mamadou Sakho most likely going and their current fourth choice centre back being Lucas, Fonte would be welcome at Anfield. The continuous injuries to summer signing Joel Matip is also a reason why they should really consider signing him.

