EPL 2016/17: Five players Manchester City can target in January

Pep Guardiola will look at some short-term investments this winter as his Manchester City side are in dire straits.

by Nicolai Nayak Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jan 2017, 19:40 IST

Guardiola will refrain from big spending in the winter as City eye major deals in the summer

“I will tell you, you have to be so proud, the Premier League is the most difficult. I expected it would be like this, defensive and so difficult for many, many reasons,” said Pep Guardiola about how unexpectedly difficult the Premier League is just halfway into his first season with Manchester City.

But that sight of Guardiola, with a helpless look on his face at Goodison Park, depicted the picture of a man who seemed to be directionless. While he kicked off his project in England in sublime fashion with 10 consecutive wins, the former Catalan manager is paying the price for an unorganised revamp at the start.

The major concern for the Sky Blues has been the dependency on members who are steadily ageing along with serious injuries to first team players such as Ilkay Gundogan and Vincent Kompany. Having already filled their quota of attackers, the club needs a makeover in the midfield and defence as the summer recruits haven’t lived up to expectations.

But considering the fact that the Spanish manager is saving up for a summer project, he might resort to some temporary recruits in January to save his inaugural season at the club. Here, we take a look at a few:

#5 Grzegorz Krychowiak

The Polish midfielder was PSG’s most expensive signing in the summer

Pep Guardiola is said to be a big admirer of the Polish midfielder after his stint with Sevilla where he won three consecutive Europa League titles. But ever since Krychowiak followed manager Unai Emery to the Parc des Princes, his form has witnessed a huge downfall. And with even playing time hard to come by for the Pole, the Parisian club have been open to offers from Manchester City and Arsenal.

With the Blues of Manchester suffering a midfield crisis, Krychowiak’s versatility of playing the holding midfield role and also a central defensive role can be a big boost to Guardiola. His tall and robust physique further enables him to keep hold of the ball dominantly when in possession along with being suprerior aerially.

Having started in only six of his 20 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit, Krychowiak has lost his place to experienced veteran Thiago Motta in the pecking order. However, the Parisian club are keen on regaining the £34 million fee spent on him, which shall be no big task for City to meet.