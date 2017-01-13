5 players who refused to play for their clubs

Dimitri Payet has been on the headlines for all the wrong reasons but he isn't the first one to boycott playing for his club.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jan 2017, 13:10 IST

Dimitri Payet has joined a long list of players who didn't want to play for their clubs

An exasperated Slaven Bilic declared to the media this week that his side's biggest star, Dimitri Payet, is refusing to play for West Ham. The 29-year-old Frenchman is seemingly interested in pushing for a move elsewhere and has since informed the manager and the club’s hierarchy that he’s willing to leave the side this month.

The winter transfer window is ongoing and the Frenchman has a host of potential suitors both in England and abroad but West Ham – and Slaven Bilic – have both reiterated that the former Marseille man isn’t for sale.

Payet was nominated for the PFA Player of the Year last season for his contributions to the club but he isn’t the only top player to refuse to play for their club. There have been many like him in the past and here are five such players:

#5 Sebastien Squillaci – Sevilla

Sebastien Squillaci (R) refused to play for Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League

With strong interest from Premier League side Arsenal, Frenchman Sebastien Squillaci refused to play for his then-club Sevilla in an effort to push through the move – and to ensure he could represent the Gunners in the UEFA Champions League; something he couldn't have done should he have played for the La Liga side in the competition.

Squillaci was even included in the first-team of the UEFA Champions League game his side were to play that evening but the team later found out that he'd pulled out of the squad to seal his move to the Emirates stadium.

His teammate, Julien Escude, summed it up best. “When the coach gave his team talk, Sebastien was starting, then, I do not know what happened, with the coach or Monchi [Sevilla’s sporting director], but there was a change in the line-up. Later, we knew Sebastien refused to play. I am personally a little surprised, but these are things that happen in football. I guess he wanted to leave”