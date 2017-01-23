5 players who have not been replaced by Manchester United

@SouravGhosh2612 by Sourav Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 10:42 IST

Neville was a leader on and off the pitch for Manchester United

In Manchester United’s 115-year history, a number of players donned the iconic red jersey in different era’s have gone on to produce some of the most amazing moments in football. The Busby Babes, Fergie’s Fledglings, the 1999 treble, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s injury time winner, the 2008 Champions League triumph and many such moments are something that define Manchester United.

In all of these moments, some players had a lasting impact while some not so much. Most of these players have been replaced by another talent and somehow, there was always a sense of continuity in the Red half of Manchester.

However there are some uber talented and exceptional players whose impact at the club was far too much than what their successors would ever have. Be it the pressure of playing at the highest level week in, week out, or simply the burden of expectation piled on them from the fans, media and club hierarchy, they could show nothing more than glimpses of the brilliance of their predecessors.

Here, we bring you 5 such Manchester United players who left a far too big a void at the club to fill.

#5 Gary Neville

An important and under appreciated servant of the club for nearly 20 years, Gary Neville’s rise through the youth ranks into the first team was due to his sheer determination and hard work. He was one of the best right backs to ever wear the Manchester United and England shirt.

No flashiness or no over-the-top play, the English defender played to his strengths and was part of the iconic crop of young players known as Fergie’s Fledglings.

Fast forward to the present day, a number of right backs have tried to fill Neville’s shoes but none came close, except for Rafael. The Brazilian was talented, but inconsistency and niggling injuries kept him out of continuous first team football.

Matteo Darmian was brought in 2015 to fill in for the Brazilian who departed for Lyon. So far, the Italian has not been able to nail down a first team spot due to Antonio Valencia’s impressive form at right back. With names such as Fabinho and Nelson Semedo doing the rounds, only time will tell if Neville can rightly call someone his true successor.