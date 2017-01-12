5 footballers who hate losing

We take a look at five players who absolutely detest losing are not shy to show it.

@TheKopiteLad by Taha Memon Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jan 2017, 19:30 IST

Barcelona’s Luis Suarez is one of the most passionate footballers in world football

At the end of the day, there is no such thing as a participation prize in professional football. Football is a beautiful game, but like sports all around the world, the game we love has winners and losers – and nobody likes to lose.

There are players who take negative results with their head held high and do not let their emotions get the better of them, and then there are players who absolutely flip out when things are not going their way on the field.

Here, we look at five players in world football right now that absolutely hate losing and are not shy to show it:

#5 Luis Suarez

A mad genius who has bit three people throughout the course of his career, punched a player in his early days and has been involved in a racism scandal, Luis Suarez is one player who lets out his frustration in some pretty weird ways.

Call him what you want, though, the Uruguayan is a genius and arguably the best striker in the entire world right now. Suarez has never been shy to hide his excitement or his unhappiness, and he is one player who absolutely detests being on the wrong side of things.

Currently in Spain, the former Liverpool star’s biggest reaction to a loss came in England in his last season with Liverpool. Captain Steven Gerrard had to hold him and shove the camera away from his face as he could not stop crying post the infamous game against Crystal Palace where Liverpool squandered a lead to draw 3-3.

The forward always has a sour face when his team is not doing well, and his love for winning and hate for losing is unquestionable.