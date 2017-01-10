EPL 2016/17: 5 players who need to go out on loan in January

Several youngsters in Premier League clubs have found very little game time and need a loan move to further their career.

@@MysticalMartial by Shanan Sah Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jan 2017, 22:10 IST

Depay looks certain to move in this transfer window

The lucrative TV deal has caused an influx of revenue into the Premier League. The league is increasing in competitiveness with each passing year and the sudden increase in money has seen teams battling it out for signings, with smaller clubs buying big name players with huge wages as well.

This increased squad depth means several players have not got the playing time they deserve and we shall take a look at some of them.

#1 Memphis Depay (Manchester United)

The mercurial winger was signed under Louis van Gaal for a fee of £25m from PSV Eindhoven. Depay made 45 appearances for United in all competitions last season but has failed to make a single start in the Premier League since Jose Mourinho took over as manager.

A change of scenery will do the Dutchman wonders, who was considered one of the best attacking prospects in the world before joining United, in 2015. Everton have been heavily linked with him as manager Ronald Koeman recently confirmed he wanted to sign Depay, after Yannick Bolasie was ruled out for a year with an ACL injury.

Reports in Sky Sports said that Everton want the winger on loan, whereas United want to sell him permanently. Ligue 1 leaders, OGC Nice have also been linked with Depay, but his wages should be too much of an imposition for the French club.

It was also reported by the Daily Mail that Depay turned down a loan move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, with him preferring to stay in England.