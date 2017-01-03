5 players who will dominate African Cup of Nations

The African Cup of Nations is to begin on January 14th, 2017.

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jan 2017, 21:23 IST

Gueye is a defensive powerhouse

Gabon will soon witness history as they host the 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to begin from 14th January. Africa's main international football competition, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is held every two years and the winner eventually participates in the FIFA Confederations Cup.

The AFCON which began in 1957 with just 3 teams has rapidly expanded and 16 teams will be a part of it this year. They say that playing for your country is the greatest joy there is and we are certain that there will be some swashbuckling performances at an individual level.

Here's a list of 5 players we believe will dominate AFCON:

#5 Idrissa Gueye

A name English Premier League fans will know, Idrissa Gueye joined Merseyside club Everton from Aston Villa and has settled well under Ronald Koeman. A defensive midfielder, Gueye is a brilliant tackler and passer which makes him the ideal player to field in the centre of the park.

The player averages 3.83 tackles won and 2.28 interceptions per game, both of which are statistics that show that the player is a master at defensive contributions. He has been a standout player for Everton and Senegal’s coach, Aliou Cisse will want similar performances from the player for the national team as well.