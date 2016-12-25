5 possible destinations for Morgan Schneiderlin

Schneiderlin has found opportunities hard to come by this season

With Jose Mourinho confirming that Morgan Schneiderlin is set to move out of Old Trafford, several clubs have been put on alert to bring in the quality French midfielder. Having played a big role in his first season under Louis van Gaal, the former Southampton midfielder has seen himself almost completely overlooked under the new management this season making only 3 of his 32 total league appearances for United.

This has had an impact on his international career as well, as he has not made a single appearance for France in 2016 as opposed to 8 in 2015. It is no wonder then that he has discussed seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Here’s a look at the likely destinations for the midfielder to ply his trade more regularly.

#5 AC Milan

18-year-old Manuel Locatelli has stepped up to shoulder the midfield responsibility for Milan this season.

With both Milanese giants linked to Schneiderlin, AC Milan who currently sit just 3 points above their neighbours in Serie A are more likely to pursue his signature in the winter transfer window. Juraj Kucka and Manuel Locatelli have been steady performers in the three-man midfield, with the third position yet to be made their own by anyone in the squad.

With Bonaventura enjoying the opportunities to play further forward and Mario Pasalic lacking experience, the Rossoneri might choose to dip into the transfer market.

Given the wealth of experience that Schneiderlin brings, and the first team opportunities that are likely to come his way in the Milan set-up, this certainly seems more credible a move than the one to Inter.