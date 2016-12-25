Write an Article

5 possible destinations for Morgan Schneiderlin

With Mourinho confirming Schneiderlin will be allowed to leave Manchester United, here's a look at likely destinations for the Frenchman.

by Shreyas @inediblepie
  • 25 Dec 2016, 16:54 IST
  • Updated : 27 Dec 2016, 05:05 IST
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United holds off Mousa Dembele of Tottenham Hotspur during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane on April 10, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Schneiderlin has found opportunities hard to come by this season
 

With Jose Mourinho confirming that Morgan Schneiderlin is set to move out of Old Trafford, several clubs have been put on alert to bring in the quality French midfielder. Having played a big role in his first season under Louis van Gaal, the former Southampton midfielder has seen himself almost completely overlooked under the new management this season making only 3 of his 32 total league appearances for United. 

This has had an impact on his international career as well, as he has not made a single appearance for France in 2016 as opposed to 8 in 2015. It is no wonder then that he has discussed seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Here’s a look at the likely destinations for the midfielder to ply his trade more regularly.

#5 AC Milan

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 30: Manuel Locatelli of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Pescara Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 30, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
18-year-old Manuel Locatelli has stepped up to shoulder the midfield responsibility for Milan this season.

With both Milanese giants linked to Schneiderlin, AC Milan who currently sit just 3 points above their neighbours in Serie A are more likely to pursue his signature in the winter transfer window. Juraj Kucka and Manuel Locatelli have been steady performers in the three-man midfield, with the third position yet to be made their own by anyone in the squad.

With Bonaventura enjoying the opportunities to play further forward and Mario Pasalic lacking experience, the Rossoneri might choose to dip into the transfer market.

Given the wealth of experience that Schneiderlin brings, and the first team opportunities that are likely to come his way in the Milan set-up, this certainly seems more credible a move than the one to Inter.

