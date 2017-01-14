5 posssible destinations for Dimitri Payet

With Dimitri Payet expressing his desire to move away from the London Stadium, a few clubs have been linked with a move for him.

Payet has put in a transfer request

After mesmerising the West Ham faithful with his incredible performances since moving to West London, French international and superstar Dimitri Payet dropped a bombshell on the club a few days ago by handing in a transfer request. The player, who showcased his ability to turn the game on its head with his abilities on and off the ball, has gone from being one of the beloved figures at the club to being hated by the Hammers faithful.

While his manager Slaven Bilic has publicly said that he will not let his star player leave, it would be deemed a good move to let go of a player who doesn’t want to play for the club anymore if a healthy transfer fee comes in. Given his pedigree, there will be no shortage of suitors for the player.

In this segment, we take a look at 5 possible destinations for Dimitri Payet.

#1 Arsenal

The Gunners currently find themselves in a complicated position as their efforts to bind superstars and pivotal players such as Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have stalled, leading the Arsenal faithful to grow increasingly frustrated. The two leading figures of the London club are into their final 2 years of their contract with the club.

Arsene Wenger could be tempted into making a move for the Frenchman Payet since he would bring stability in the creative area that the club is looking to retain in the form of Ozil and Sanchez. The player has the requisite Premier League experience, has shown incredible ability with West Ham as well as France, and could seamlessly fit into an Arsene Wenger side that plays attacking football.

In addition, his situation at the London Stadium could bring down his price a few notches to make him affordable even for Mr. Wenger, and with recent reports emerging that Arsenal remain in contention to sign him, we would not be surprised if this move does materialize.