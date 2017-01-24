5 reasons fans hate Arsenal

Let's check out these 5 reasons why everybody hates England's eternal number 4s - Arsenal!

@kevinmacaringue by Kevin Macaringue Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jan 2017, 09:10 IST

‘But we passed better and dribbled better – shouldn’t we win by default?’

Arsene Wenger’s charges are one of football’s most famous names. Go anywhere in the world and you’re bound to see someone sporting a light red shirt with white sleeves – they’re admired by fans, rivals and neutrals alike. But that’s only to a certain extent – after all, this is football. It’s never that tidy – especially not when it comes to the London side.

Arsenal, the team that thrust household names like Thierry Henry, Pattrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp and Cesc Fabregas into the limelight is viewed with a scathing contempt and derision by fans of other teams. While neutrals may find it hard to see why Arsenal are mocked so much, we’re going to dig into the details and figure out why people hate the Premier League’s second most successful team of all time.

#1 Pretty football with no trophies

Football is the beautiful game, and in that aspect, Arsenal can’t be compared to any side in the world.

Wenger has got his young, precocious talents playing some of the most beautiful stuff out there. Wilshere’s goal against Norwich still stands as one of the finest pieces of team football that a Premier League fan might be able to see in his lifetime. No matter the players, Arsenal always seem capable of gelling well and creating some delicious football for their fans to enjoy.

But at the end of the season, you have to have something to show for it. Right? When the style of football becomes so much of an obsession that you won’t sacrifice your philosophy in order to win, then you’re kind of missing out on the point of competitive sports, aren’t you?

Football is played for fun, and professionally. At the professional level, its only the champions that matter. Liverpool in 2012/2013 might be remembered forever, but that’s only because people want to laugh about Gerrard’s slip forever.

Which Arsenal team has been the most memorable of the past 10 years? Wouldn’t you say it was the one that finally broke the 9-year trophy drought?