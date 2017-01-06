5 reasons Ghana can win the AFCON 2017

The runners up of the previous edition of the African Cup of Nations are among favourites to win it this time. Here are five reasons why.

@inediblepie by Shreyas Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jan 2017, 10:49 IST

Ghana have ended runners-up five times in recent tournaments.

The 31st edition of the African Cup of Nations is upon us, and four-time champions Ghana have made it to the main tournament for the seventh consecutive time. They’ll be eager to put the disappointment of 2015 – where they ended emotional runners-up after a penalty shoot-out – behind them by going one better this time.

They had good reason to be emotional too – it is rare that the team with awards for the highest goalscorer of the tournament, best player of the tournament, fair player of the tournament and best goal of the tournament ends up not winning it.

A solid unbeaten run in the qualifiers where they only conceded thrice sees them in Group C with Egypt, Mali & Uganda. Here are five reasons they could make it out of that group & indeed go all the way.

#5 Star-studded squad hungry for success

For a team as highly regarded & ranked in African football as Ghana, it is a shocking fact that their last major trophy came over thirty years ago – in the West African Nations Cup in 1987. Since then, they’ve finished runners-up five times across various tournaments including thrice in the Cup of Nations. Sometimes hunger can be the greatest motivator & for generation of fans who’ve grown up watching their team stumble at the final hurdle, there would be no better time to set that right than now.

The Black Stars will have to fight their way through a tricky group first, and all the way through to the title.