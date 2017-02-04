Five reasons why Gareth Bale can never replace Cristiano Ronaldo

The Welshman doesn't have what it takes to be Cristiano Ronaldo.

The king and the pretender to the throne

Every team in the history of sport has had a best player. And every team in the history of sport has had a player that they would expect to take over the reins when the aforementioned best player called it quits.

Among them, Real Madrid are perhaps the most active seekers of brilliant players to replace their best. At Real Madrid, the drive to acquire the best player is such that they sign the replacement for the replacement of the best player.

However, we won’t go that far but instead focus on the first replacement: Gareth Bale. The Welshman was bought with the intention of replacing the four-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo. But he is yet to reach the level that the Portuguese superstar has enjoyed for so long.

And he might never…and here are 5 reasons why…

#1 Doesn’t have the close control to make up for lack of positional awareness

This is a trait the Welshman never really had. From his early days, he was someone who liked to knock the ball past the opponent and run on to it. Players with such dribbling style tend to find it problematic getting out of crowded areas and Gareth Bale is no exception.

In his first season in Spain, defenders were dumbfounded with his pace and didn’t know what to do when he ran at them full speed. The inscrutability was such that Rayo defender, Anaitz Arbilla, cried after being humiliated by the Welshman on the pitch.

However, teams gradually understood that closing down the former Spurs man limits his ability drastically. Since then, he hasn’t been as effective as he was in his first season. Despite the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo himself doesn’t have the dribbling ability that he once had, the Portuguese, however, possesses an astute sense of positional awareness that almost always puts him in a scoring zone.

And that is something that can’t be seen in Bale.